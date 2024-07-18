Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces Use Chemical Weapons Against Russian Troops

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are using chemical weapons against Russian troops. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov accused Kyiv of using prohibited means on the battlefield, reports TASS.

“We need to separate the issue of the use of toxic substances, which, of course, we are recording in the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the relevant information is transmitted through specialized channels,” the diplomat said.