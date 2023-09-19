Head of European diplomacy Borrell: EU foreign ministers will meet in Kyiv

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, during a press conference in New York, spoke about the plans of the foreign ministers of the European Union countries to hold a meeting in Kyiv in the near future, reports RIA News.

“I can tell you that we will soon hold a meeting of foreign ministers in Kyiv,” he said.

Borrell added that Western countries intend to continue to hold various discussions with the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier it became known that the EU authorities are considering the possibility of including in the 12th package of sanctions a clause on the transfer to Ukraine of profits from the assets of the Bank of Russia frozen in the West. The European authorities should present the final list of sanctions measures against Russia in the first half of October or following the EU-US summit.