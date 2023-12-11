Borrell: €500 million tranche from the European Peace Fund for Kyiv has not been unblocked

Foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) countries promised to support Ukraine, but were unable to agree on the allocation of a new tranche of 500 million euros from the European Peace Fund for arms supplies to Kyiv. This was announced by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The new tranche to Kyiv from the European Peace Fund has not yet been unblocked. The vast majority of ministers said now is not the time to cut support for Ukraine Josep Borrell head of European diplomacy

He expressed hope that consensus on this issue could be reached at the EU summit on December 14-15. The issues of predictable and long-term financing of Ukraine and the provision of military assistance will also be discussed there.

Earlier, Borrell reported that the European Commission invited EU countries to provide Ukraine with “advanced security guarantees” and also increase military assistance.

In turn, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba complained that the European Union is not yet ready to make a decision on any of the issues affecting his country.

Related materials:

The IMF allocated a new tranche of $900 million to Kyiv

In turn, on December 11, the International Monetary Fund approved the allocation of the next tranche for Ukraine in the amount of $900 million. This is stated in a statement on website IMF.

See also Media reported about a British reconnaissance aircraft almost shot down by Russia near Crimea The IMF today completed its review of the extended agreement under the Ukraine Extended Fund Facility, allowing the authorities to access the equivalent of approximately US$900 million in fiscal support IMF

Vladislav Rashkovan, Deputy Executive Director of Ukraine at the IMF, clarified that the funds will be used to cover the republic’s state budget deficit for 2023. His words leads Forbes.ua.

This is the last tranche to Kyiv from the fund this year. The country hopes to receive $5.4 billion in 2024.

It also became known that the European Union will transfer an additional 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine by the end of December 2024. This was announced by the representative of the European Commission, Ana Pisonero.

The European Commission plans to collect 15 billion euros from the assets of the Central Bank of Russia for Kyiv

The European Commission plans to collect up to 15 billion euros from the assets of the Central Bank of Russia to support Ukraine, writes Financial Times newspaper.

On Tuesday, Brussels will propose to protect profits from frozen Russian assets in the EU, aiming to ultimately raise up to 15 billion euros for Ukraine See also Explosion in the center of Istanbul Financial Times

According to the publication, first the EC will propose sending funds to separate accounts, and then transferring them to the EU budget allocated for assistance to Kyiv.

The material indicates that EU countries will need to unanimously support the plan and further steps for its implementation before Ukraine can receive this money.

On December 11, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said that European countries had agreed on the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The proposal of the commission and the high representative of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, to immobilize income from the assets of the Central Bank of Russia is planned to be approved on Tuesday, December 12. The countries of the association intend to direct income taxes on frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine.

In June it was reported that European countries planned to earn three billion euros a year from frozen assets. In the first quarter of 2023, interest income on Russian assets held by the Belgian depository Euroclear amounted to approximately EUR 1,750 million.

Related materials:

There is talk in the West about a possible reduction in EU aid to Ukraine

The Financial Times stated that the fears of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the cessation of support for the republic from the United States and the European Union may come true. As Jacob Kirkegaard, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels, noted, the republic is no longer seen as a national security issue of primary importance to the EU, NATO or the United States.

Supplies have already begun to decline. Thus, Ukraine received 480 thousand units of shells from the European Union instead of the promised one million for 2023.

EU representatives admitted that they would not be able to provide Ukraine with a million artillery shells by March 2024. If delivery deadlines fail, the European Union admits that it will purchase ammunition from outside the bloc.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that the military warehouses and arsenals of the armies of EU members, devastated by aid to Ukraine, are causing concern among army commanders in the EU countries. This concern is growing as the US distances itself from continued military and financial support for Kyiv.

The publication noted that the remaining ammunition reserves “are not enough for a possible military conflict” in Europe, so Western governments will be focused on replenishing them rather than on the promise given to Kyiv to supply a million 155-mm shells.