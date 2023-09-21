Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries supported the idea of ​​UN reform

The foreign ministers of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) spoke out in support of reform of the UN, including the Security Council. This was stated in a publication published on website Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

“The ministers supported the comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with the aim of increasing its democracy, representativeness, efficiency and effectiveness,” said the message following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The statement states that the reform is necessary, in particular, so that the Security Council “can properly respond to current global challenges.”

Earlier it was reported that Brazil, India, China and South Africa supported Russia’s chairmanship of BRICS, which will begin in 2024.

The XV BRICS summit was held on August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Following the meeting, the leaders of the BRICS countries agreed to admit six new members to the organization: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that the BRICS association is becoming a platform for global multipolarity aimed at solving problems.