The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait discuss strengthening joint action

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, today, Sunday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the consolidation of the joint work process between the two countries.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the two sides held “a session of official talks in which they stressed the importance of strengthening the joint work process between the two brotherly countries, in implementation of the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, which translates the solid and solid relations that It brings the two countries together and fulfills the aspirations of the two peoples towards further progress and prosperity.”

The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia comes less than a week after the visit of the Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom for the first time since he took office in October last year.