On Tuesday, December 26, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. This is reported on website departments.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the latest events in the South Caucasus, the current state of cooperation and bilateral relations, as well as some issues on the regional and international agenda.

Abdollahian also welcomed negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a lasting peace agreement and emphasized Iran's support for peace and stability in the region.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on the signing of a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, calling it a very important step in the development of economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia and the countries participating in this agreement,” added the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Earlier, on December 7, negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi took place in the Kremlin. The leaders discussed both the relations between the two countries and international issues; the meeting lasted more than five hours.

During the meeting with Raisi, the Russian President emphasized that trade turnover between Russia and Iran reached almost $5 billion and grew by 20% last year alone. Relations between the states are developing very well, cooperation in the fields of energy and education continues, Putin noted.

On September 22, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. They confirmed the commitment of Moscow and Tehran to further enhance political dialogue at various levels and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.