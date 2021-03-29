The foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan meet in Baghdad today

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said that Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will receive his Egyptian counterparts Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Ayman Safadi in Baghdad today, Monday, to hold a tripartite meeting at the ministerial level.

Al-Sahhaf indicated that the tripartite coordination mechanism between Cairo, Baghdad and Amman will be at the level of foreign ministers, which will pave the way for the meeting of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

He emphasized that the tripartite coordination is economic coordination and not directed against any party, and it is part of the Iraqi foreign policy goals to achieve multiple economic partnerships.

Al-Kazemi had announced the postponement of the summit, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday with Al-Sisi and Abdullah II, due to the painful accident due to a collision of two trains in the Egyptian governorate of Sohag, which resulted in deaths and injuries.