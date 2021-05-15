Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed, during a phone call, with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the rapid developments of the situation in the Palestinian territories and the escalation in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, Ahmed Hafez, said in a press statement, today, Saturday, that this comes within the framework of coordination between the two ministers on efforts to deal with the situation “to prevent matters from slipping towards further escalation and tension.”

The spokesman indicated that the contact witnessed an exchange of views between the two ministers on how to work on speeding up the matter to restore calm.

Shoukry reviewed the latest efforts that Egypt is making with all concerned parties to reach an immediate ceasefire and end the bloodshed.

The two ministers agreed to continue consultations and coordination during the coming period in all frameworks and forums in order to end the military escalation on the Gaza Strip and prevent the deterioration of the situation into a comprehensive confrontation that will have dire repercussions on the overall regional peace.

In this context, they also stressed the importance of working to resume peace efforts, as it is the main track that guarantees the two-state solution, realizes all legitimate Palestinian rights, and leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.