Indian External Affairs Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met briefly in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

This is the first meeting between the two ministers in more than six months.

Indian media reported on Sunday that video footage from the Munich Security Conference showed Jaishankar and Wang holding a short conversation on the sidelines of the prestigious event attended by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other senior officials and diplomats from around the world.

However, no official statement was issued from the two capitals about the content of the conversation that took place between the two ministers.