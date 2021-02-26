The foreign ministers of China and India are discussing de-escalation at the border

The foreign ministers of China and India discussed strengthening de-escalation after completing the withdrawal from the disputed part of their border in the Himalayas.

The last bloody clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers in this region dates back to June 2020 and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, according to New Delhi and four Chinese soldiers, according to Beijing.

Those clashes between the two Asian powers in the Ladakh region on the border were the fiercest since the 1962 conflict between the two countries.

“The two sides should resolve the outstanding issues quickly,” said Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, in a 75-minute call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, according to a statement issued by his office.

“Once the withdrawal from all points of contention is completed, the two sides can also consider reducing the number of forces in the region and work to restore peace and calm,” Jaishankar added, according to the statement.

Chinese media quoted Wang Yi as saying that the situation in the Pangong Tsu Lake area “has improved greatly.”

The two parties agreed to establish an emergency phone line. A similar line has been established between the top military leaders.