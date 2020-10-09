President Vladimir Putin has managed to convince the two contending parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to send their foreign ministers to Moscow today to hold “consultations” on the armed clashes that broke out on September 27. . This is assured by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Putin said yesterday that “for humanitarian reasons” a ceasefire is urgently needed to allow an exchange of the bodies of soldiers killed on both sides and of prisoners. To enable this cessation of hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has organized today’s meeting in the Russian capital with his Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues, Zograb Mnatsakanyan and Ceyhún Bairámov, who have already confirmed their attendance at the meeting.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, already announced yesterday that “we are studying the possibility of organizing talks in Moscow between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.” He assured that “Russia, both individually and within the OSCE Minsk Group, is making efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and create conditions for the resumption of a negotiating process.”

Mediators from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were exploring for the first time yesterday in Geneva the possibility of seeking a formula to stop the hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh permanently. However, the positions seem irreconcilable. In statements to the media, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, and the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliev, reproaches and threats were exchanged yesterday.

Aliyev was categorical again, demanding once again that Armenia “immediately withdraw its troops from Nagorno Karabakh.” The Azerbaijani president also warned before the cameras of the Euronews channel that “the embargo on the sale of arms to Azerbaijan decreed by some countries will not create any problems for us.”

Pashinyan, for his part, also told Euronews that “the Nagorno Karabakh problem could be solved by reaching a compromise between the parties, but Azerbaijan prefers to resort to force.” In his opinion, “it is time to solve this conflict once and for all so that new generations do not have to inherit it.” Meanwhile, the fighting and shelling continue on the ground.