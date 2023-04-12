Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Annalena Baerbock is traveling to China for her inaugural visit. The German Foreign Minister is unlikely to feel really welcome in Beijing.

Munich/Beijing – Annalena Baerbock had been in office less than two months when the German Foreign Minister had to leave China’s propaganda newspaper GlobalTimes be insulted as a “loudmouth”. The “hardliner” Baerbock represents an “extreme” China policy and confuses “right and wrong,” the state-controlled newspaper raged, prophesying: “If a German politician can’t see the forest for the trees, her political life won’t last much longer.” .” It’s been more than a year and Baerbock is still in office, perhaps to the surprise of some Chinese newspaper commentators.

Now the Greens politician is flying to China for the first time in her role as Foreign Minister: Baerbock will first meet her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and representatives of German business on Thursday in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin. The day after, there will be meetings in Beijing with China’s top foreign policy leader, Wang Yi, among others, whom Baerbock last met at the Munich Security Conference. Later it goes on to South Korea and Japan.

It is Baerbock’s most delicate trip so far, and the short trip was only officially announced a few hours before departure. As soon as China’s foreign office had confirmed the visit on Wednesday morning, users on the otherwise strictly censored social network Weibo asked why their country was even receiving an “anti-China pioneer” and “the US lap dog”. A warm welcome looks different.

Foreign Minister Baerbock in China: Risk minimization instead of decoupling

The mood in the country was much friendlier when Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in Beijing last November. In Beijing, Scholz is seen as a reliable ally who has recognized what the relationship between China and Germany is about: economic exchange for the benefit of both parties, not disconnection and human rights gibberish that is perceived as annoying.

Recently, however, Foreign Minister Baerbock also made it clear that she was not aiming for economic disengagement from China, but rather for risk minimization. One-sided dependencies must be reduced in the interest of one’s own security, said Baerbock last week on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels. A German China strategy should actually show how this is supposed to work – which, however, is still a long time coming. For Baerbock in China, practice now comes before theory.

It should be uncomfortable for Baerbock that just a few hours before their departure it became known that the entry of the Chinese state shipping company Cosco at the Hamburg port terminal in Tollerort is on the brink. Because the terminal has now been registered as critical infrastructure. Baerbock and her party colleague, Economics Minister Robert Habeck, were against Cosco’s commitment from the start; However, the chancellor prevailed last October, albeit with a compromise that reduced participation to less than 25 percent. In Beijing, Baerbock is now likely to have to listen to some uncomfortable questions, although the port issue does not fall within her area of ​​responsibility.

How far does Baerbock get in China with its “value-based foreign policy”?

China will also show how far Baerbock has come with its “value-based foreign policy”. In any case, the subject of human rights is prominently on the agenda, according to the Foreign Ministry. It remained unclear, however, whether Baerbock would also speak to opponents of the regime on the spot or whether warnings, for example with a view to Xinjiang and Tibet, would remain. In China, people are used to politely smiling away at such instructions.

Above all, however, there are probably two more explosive topics anyway. Baerbock also wants to talk to Qin Gang and Wang Yi about the Ukraine war and the role that China is playing in the conflict. The country refuses to condemn Russia’s war of aggression – while urging a peaceful solution, but without taking concrete steps towards it.

Baerbock is critical of China’s role as a mediator because of its proximity to Russia, unlike Brazil’s President Luiz Inácia Lula da Silva, who will be received by Xi Jinping on Friday, or France’s President Emmanuel Macron. He had a hard time with Xi last week when he wanted to urge the Chinese president to play a more active role in a possible peaceful solution to the conflict. Baerbock is likely to travel to Beijing with dampened expectations.

After Macron’s Taiwan statements: Baerbock has to put things right in China

In general, Macron: The Frenchman had recently caused some resentment in German politics after he had demanded in an interview that Europe must keep its distance from the United States on the Taiwan issue in order not to be drawn into a conflict that the Europeans nothing to do. “Of course we lean closely on the United States,” said the federal government, but otherwise they did not want to comment on Macron’s statements. For China, which has been trying to drive a wedge between the US and Europe for years, the Macron interview was a godsend. It is now up to Baerbock to make it clear to the Chinese that the Europeans and their American allies cannot be divided. And that a peaceful solution to the Taiwan conflict is in Europe’s very own interest.

Before Baerbock’s trip, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin was “very concerned” about the situation in the Taiwan Strait. China’s military had practiced sealing off the island for several days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States. The communist People’s Republic regards the democratically governed Taiwan as a breakaway province and is trying to isolate the government in Taipei internationally.

According to a spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office, everyone involved is expected to “contribute to stability and peace”. China’s “threatening gestures” stand in the way of this. Germany rejects a “unilateral change in the status quo”. You shouldn’t like to hear that in Beijing either. The environment for Baerbock’s inaugural visit to China could hardly be worse.