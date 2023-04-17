The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrovannounced on April 13 that starting this week he will tour Latin America that will take you to the countries where the main allies of the Kremlin in the region.

“We advocate strengthening Russian-Latin American cooperation on the basis of mutual support, solidarity and taking into account the interests of the other,” he wrote.

Lavrov in two articles published by the Brazilian newspaper “Folha de Sao Paulo” and the Mexican magazine “Buzos de la Noticia”.

Lavrov begins his visit to Brazil this Monday and then will go to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.



In his articles, reproduced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on its website, he highlighted, in particular, the strategic relationship with Brasilia, Caracas, Havana and Managua.

“The rapidly changing geopolitical landscape opens up new possibilities for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Latin American countries. The latter play an increasingly prominent role in the multipolar world“, he stressed.

Lavrov assures that Moscow does not want Latin America and the Caribbean to become a space of antagonism between the powerssince it bases its foreign policy not on ideology, as was the case with the Soviet Union, but on pragmatism.

For example, he stressed that, despite the sanctions and political pressures, Russian exports to the region increased by 3.8%while wheat supplies increased by 48.8%.

Lavrov stressed that at the moment 27 Latin American countries have signed visa-free regimes with Russia.in addition to the fact that the number of Latin American students studying in higher education centers in this country has skyrocketed.

At the beginning of the month the Russian president, Vladimir Putininvited to Moscow his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaupon receiving in the Kremlin the special adviser for International Affairs of the Presidency of Brazil, Celso Amorim.

Later, Lula assured that during his visit to Beijing he will propose to the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, promote dialogue to restore peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Madurdo, offered Putin “full support” since the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia and Venezuela celebrated on March 14 the 78th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, ties that narrowed with the arrival of the so-called Bolivarian revolution in 1999.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel showed his support for Putin in his confrontation with the West by visiting Russia in December 2022, after which he also condemned the arrest warrant issued against the head of the Kremlin by the International Criminal Court.

Recently, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and the head of the largest Russian oil company, Igor Sechin. At the end of March, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada met with Lavrov in Moscow, before whom he defended Moscow’s right to guarantee its “integrity and security.”

Then, Lavrov also decorated Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, with the Order of Friendship.

In the new Russian foreign policy, marked by the growing political, military and economic antagonism with the West over Ukraine, the Latin American region is one of the priority regions.

In this sense, Lavrov’s tour is part of the recent trips made by Lavrov to twenty countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, from the Maghreb to the Sahel and the south of the continent.



