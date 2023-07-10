The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin: the United States wanted to introduce the idea of ​​​​fighting the Russian government through the media

The State Department sent instructions to American telecommunications and media companies to cover events around Russia, their goal is to introduce the idea of ​​the need for a forceful struggle against the Russian government through the media. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service with reference to the head of the department, Sergei Naryshkin, reports RIA News.