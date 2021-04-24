Marina Makarova, Chief Specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that Moscow residents should not wait for the arrival of heat until the end of April.

The forecaster clarified that the air temperature in the capital region will lag by several degrees from the climatic norm. So, she noted that cool and windy weather is expected in Moscow next weekend.

“In Moscow, the maximum temperature is + 7 … + 9 degrees, in the region + 5 … + 10 degrees, the wind of the western quarter is 6–11 m / s. Sunday, April 25 – cloudy with clearings, light precipitation. At night in Moscow 0 … + 2 degrees, in the region from –2 to +3 degrees, in the daytime + 7 … + 9 degrees, in the Moscow region +4 .. + 9 degrees. Southwest wind, 6 -11 m / s, with gusts up to 15 m / s. From Monday, April 26, it will only be a few degrees higher, “- said Makarova in an interview with “NSN” Friday, April 23rd.

At the same time, she emphasized that, despite the minus temperatures, frosts should not be expected yet. The specialist also clarified that the term “freezing” is not accurate for mid-April, since the vegetation of the plants has not yet begun. According to her, it is more suitable for the southern regions, such as the Black Earth Region. There is already flowering, and the temperature transition below zero is considered a dangerous phenomenon.

Earlier that day, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that about a third of the monthly norm of precipitation had fallen in Moscow over the past day, and up to 13 mm will also fall during the day.

The forecaster clarified that it will rain all day and end on Sunday night, writes Gazeta.ru…