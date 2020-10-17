Cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Moscow on Saturday, the air in the capital will warm up to 7 degrees Celsius, reports RIA News with reference to the leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets.

The forecaster explained that the capital will be cloudy with clear weather, no precipitation. In Moscow, plus 5-7, in the Moscow region, plus 4-9 degrees Celsius. This temperature is slightly lower than the climatic norm in October.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow on October 14, the heat record of the times of Alexander III barely resisted, then 19 degrees above zero were recorded. It was also said that the first frosts are expected at night this week. On Saturday night – up to minus three, on Tuesday night – up to minus four degrees, light snow is possible