Spring will come to the central regions of Russia at the end of March. Mikhail Leus, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, spoke about this in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

According to him, in the understanding of meteorologists, spring in the central part of European Russia, including in Moscow, means a transition of the average daily air temperature through the zero mark towards positive values, and it falls on March 28.

In addition, Leus talked about the weather for the coming days. On the last day of January, the next southern cyclone will pass through the territory of the central regions of the European part of Russia, which will touch the capital region practically with its center.

In the southern part of the Central Federal District, a thaw of up to 3 degrees Celsius is expected. In addition, a lot of precipitation will take place, including sleet in places with rains. At the same time, frosts will come again on February 1, writes RT…

Earlier on January 30, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites that, due to wind, snow and humidity, the temperature of minus two to three degrees, which will be in the capital on the weekend, will feel much colder.