Abnormal temperature readings, which are expected over the weekend in Moscow, may result in a deterioration in environmental and fire hazard situations. Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told about this on Thursday, June 17.

According to the forecaster, the abnormal heat increases the level of fire hazard, and harmful exhaust from cars due to calm and sultry weather will not be “eroded” from the atmosphere.

“The fire hazard coefficient will start to grow. Anything that hits will ignite. We have poplar fluff flying. This is also not a very good sign in terms of fire hazard. And people are now drawn to nature, to bodies of water. Bonfires, cigarette butts. All this can become the reverse side of the medal of beautiful weather, “- said the expert in his comment. TASS…

Tishkovets explained that the ecological situation in Moscow is deteriorating due to the action of the anticyclone, since it is calm and the absence of turbulent exchange between the air layers. Together with the accumulation of harmful impurities in the atmosphere, the ecology of the capital will deteriorate.

The day before, on June 16, Yevgeny Tishkovets reported that the temperature in the Moscow region, which could reach 31.8 degrees Celsius or higher, would break records a century ago.