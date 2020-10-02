The air temperature in Moscow will fluctuate next week, but it will still be above the climatic norm. This was stated on Friday, October 2, by the chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center Marina Makarova NSN…

“In terms of heat, this temperature regime will be five degrees higher than the climatic norm, and maybe even a little more. With a high probability, Thursday and Friday will be warm here too, but the situation there will change a little, ”she said.

Makarova noted that at night the maximum temperature will be about + 5 … + 10 degrees, and during the day + 16 … + 21 degrees.

At the same time, the forecaster emphasized that in the first half of the week the temperature will fluctuate – for example, on Monday afternoon in Moscow a cold snap is expected, but the night will still be warm.

The day before, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the chief specialist of the Moscow Met Office, said that in Moscow a temporary snow cover may form at the end of October, but this is nothing extraordinary.

However, the leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said that the beginning of the month, according to long-term forecasts, will be relatively warm and dry. According to him, in early October, residents of the European part of Russia will have another sunny and comfortable five-day weekend.

Earlier on the same day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin decided to extend the season of fountains in the capital until October 10 due to the warm weather.