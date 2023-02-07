In Moscow, frost will recede by Thursday, February 9. This was announced by the leading specialist of the Phobos Weather Center Mikhail Leus.

In conversation with “Evening Moscow” on Tuesday, February 7, the weatherman noted that the thaw would return to the capital by Thursday.

According to Leus, the cooling will be insignificant. On February 8, the temperature will approach its climatic norm, writes NSN.

Earlier on February 7, Leus warned that sharp jumps in atmospheric pressure are expected in Moscow this week. According to him, the pressure will continue to grow and reach its maximum on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, February 8. In the capital, barometers will be 19-21 mm higher than they should be: 766-767 mmHg, writes RT.

By Friday, it will begin to drop, on Sunday, February 12, it will already be 6-8 units below the norm.

On February 6, the leading specialist of the Meteonovosti news agency, Tatiana Pozdnyakova, told Moscow 24that high pressure in the capital will hold for most of the week. She added that the week will turn out to be cloudy, but you should not expect precipitation, the TV channel notes. “360”.

It is expected that on Wednesday, February 8, atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm Hg. Art., which is close to record levels for this date.

Also on February 6, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, called January 2023 the gloomiest in the last 55 years. He noted that the month was gloomy. According to the observatory of Moscow State University, this January for the entire period of observations was in last place in terms of the amount of ultraviolet energy.