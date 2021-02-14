Leading employee of the Phobos Weather Center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, named the timing of the climatic spring in Moscow. As the forecaster said RIA News, March and the first half of April will be cold, while May and summer months will be hot.

According to Tishkovets, the snow cover that has formed in the vastness of the Central Russian Plain will affect the air temperature. “According to long-term forecasts, March will take over the cold, according to my estimates, the month will be one to four degrees colder than normal with a slight deficit of precipitation,” the meteorologist stressed.

Tishkovets added that the first half of April could also be cold. In his opinion, the onset of climatic spring, which usually falls on March 27, this year will occur a week or two later.

Snow cover will also melt later than usual: the forecaster predicted that this year it will not happen until April 15-20. At the same time, snow can remain in the forests until early May.

The second half of April, May and summer months will be warm and hot in places, Tishkovets promised. “There will be a sharp onset of spring on all fronts, this will cause, in my opinion, a difficult flood situation in this spring season,” he concluded.