Monday, September 7, would be the final very heat day within the middle of the European a part of the Russian Federation, mentioned Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Heart.

Already from Tuesday, in keeping with him, actual autumn will come: the wind will sharply change to the north, and the air temperature will drop by 7-8 levels, experiences RIA News…

By the top of the week, the daytime is not going to be larger than 15 levels, and in some locations the temperature will drop under +10.

On the similar time, the forecaster famous that “this must be September.”

Probably the most noticeable drop in temperature is anticipated within the Volga area. There on September 7-9 the temperature will probably be -2-4 at night time.

Sizzling climate with temperatures above 30 levels will proceed within the south of the European territory of the nation. Nevertheless, very intense precipitation is predicted within the Krasnodar Territory and Rostov Area.

As well as, one other hurricane from China will come to Primorye. A hurricane wind is anticipated above 30 meters per second and waves of 3-4 meters.