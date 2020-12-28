The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, named the regions with the warmest New Year’s Eve in 2021, reports TASS.

A particularly warm New Year’s Eve awaits residents of Kaliningrad (1-4 degrees Celsius) and St. Petersburg (about 0 degrees). Among the resort towns, the highest temperatures will be in Yalta and Sochi – from 5 to 11 degrees Celsius.

The expert also said that New Year’s Eve in Moscow is expected to be warm. The air temperature will be seven eight degrees above normal. On December 31, about 0 degrees is expected. On January 1, up to two degrees Celsius.

At the same time, abnormal cold weather is expected in the capital at the beginning of the week, the air temperature in the capital region will drop below the climatic norm by three degrees.