High water this year is expected to occur within the normal range. A dangerous level of flood development is not currently observed in any of the regions of the Russian Federation, Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo prognostic center, said in an interview with Izvestia on March 20, based on the corresponding report of the Hydrometeorological Center.

According to him, this is primarily due to the fact that now the level of snow accumulation, with the exception of some areas, is within the normal range or even lower. Accordingly, it is difficult to expect that “these reserves will produce something extraordinary.” He noted that, of course, there will be flooding, but it never does without them.

Shuvalov also drew attention to the fact that the soil did not freeze too much. So, in the European territory and the northwestern regions of Russia, it is practically melted and, accordingly, will absorb water, and quite intensively.

“Plus, a lot depends on the weather conditions at the time of the peak of floods. An additional rise in the water level in the rivers may occur if the so-called “friendly spring falls at the peak of the flood.” If there are periods of warming and cooling, then we can expect that the flood will pass in most areas under normal conditions, ”the forecaster emphasized.

He also noted that in the northern rivers, the rise in water in most cases occurs due to ice jams in the lower reaches – the ice turns into a kind of dam that water cannot overcome and spills begin. These are, first of all, such large rivers as the Northern Dvina, Lena, Elisei, large tributaries of these rivers, the rivers of the northern Urals, etc. However, these places with congestion are known, and, as a rule, the Ministry of Emergency Situations takes the necessary measures.

Earlier that day, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, warned of possible flooding during floods and rains in the Bryansk, Vologda, Leningrad, Ryazan, Samara, Smolensk, Tula regions, Crimea and Bashkiria.

Earlier, on March 16, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation compiled a list of regions with a difficult flood situation from 16 regions.