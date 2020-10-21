In the regions of the Central Federal District on Thursday, October 22, warming is expected. The temperature will exceed the norm by 1.5-2 degrees. Particularly warm days can be expected in the regions of Black Earth Region. This was announced by the head of the situation center of Roshydromet Yuri Varakin in an interview with TASS…

“Warming will start on Thursday. We will return to such a warm and good autumn, albeit with rain, but no frost. The temperature will be 1.5-2 degrees higher than the average in the Central Federal District, ”he said.

Varakin noted in the regions of the Black Earth region on Thursday the air will warm up to 10-15 degrees, and on Friday the temperature will rise to 18 degrees.

However, according to the forecaster, the warming period will be short-lived. Night frosts will return to the Central Federal District on Sunday.

On October 19, Dmitry Kiktev, Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, announced that precipitation in the form of snow is expected in the next three nights in the capital region.