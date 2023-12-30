Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/30/2023 – 14:47

Participants in the 98th edition of the São Silvestre International Race, scheduled for this Sunday (31), will have to face an additional challenge, which is the unstable weather in the capital of São Paulo. The factor was widely mentioned this Saturday morning (30) by runners who have already secured a place on the podium in other races and are some of the favorites.

One of them is Kenyan Viola Jelagat Kosge, champion of the Rio Half Marathon and the Volta da Pampulha in 2023. “The race will depend on the time, temperature, pace and route”, he assessed. São Silvestre will bring together 35 thousand runners from various parts of the world, closing the national sporting year.

Among Brazilian men, there are athletes with a long history registered in this edition, such as Franck Caldeira, Giovani dos Santos, who has been among the top three six times, and Ederson Vilela. Among the women, there is Kleidiane Barbosa, who resumed her activities after suffering a knee injury. Other prominent names are Fábio de Jesus Correa, Larissa Quintão and Mirela Andrade.

At a press conference, Giovani dos Santos, 42, from Minas Gerais, highlighted that his preparation brought concrete results, in 2023, and that it could bring another victory, on the last day of the year. There were, in total, 13 medals won, “one every month, on average”, as highlighted by him, who was South American champion in Argentina and took silver in the South American games, in Chile.

One of the main distance runners in the country, Santos uses his accumulated experience to evaluate, with humility, a challenge that has remained constant throughout all editions of the race. For him, São Silvestre requires strategy, something that distance runners know how to forge. And he adds: “We know that Africans are very strong.”

Despite this, Santos recognized that everything can change on the day of the race and the unexpected can materialize, including the victory of the “last amateur”. With optimism and awareness of what the race podium represents, he argued that the ideal is for the first to arrive to be his compatriots. “We always have to fight to leave the title here in Brazil,” he said.

High performance, high expectations

One of the main marathon runners in Brazil and an Olympic athlete at the 2007 Pan-American Games, Franck Caldeira, 40 years old, admits his nervousness, pointing out that the two-year hiatus in his career required him to train a lot. He, however, expressed optimism, adding that he performed similarly to before, after three months of preparation, in Foz do Iguaçu.

What made the difference for Caldeira was also the way he approaches the race, as he now focuses more on strengthening his emotional state, to lessen the impact of the demands, something that his younger version did not know how to deal with. Illusions about tricks, how to use sneakers top line, they also no longer fool him, since, in his opinion, “tennis is fast when you are fast”.

“Athletics is demanding. I was conquering, conquering and, unfortunately, I didn't have people who made this trajectory in my favor”, he shared, referring to the phase of his 19 years of age.

The feeling of competing in São Silvestre, he highlighted, is the moment when he “becomes a boy again”. “It’s not just a competition, it’s a challenge”, added the veteran.

Maintaining the title of high-performance athlete was also a pressure for Kleidiane Barbosa, one of the prominent black women representing Brazil at this year's São Silvestre. She reported that many doubted her return to professional athletics after her knee injury. “The expectations are good. Each race is a story”, she summarized, asked about what she envisions for tomorrow.

One of the names that has emerged in the sport is Ederson Vilela, 33 years old. He won gold in the 10,000 meters at the 2019 Pan American Games, and sees the 15-kilometer race as “the icing on the cake” of the runners’ careers. “It’s the race that always makes your eyes shine”, summarized the long distance runner, who also recently won the Curitiba marathon.

African runners

Among the competitors from Africa, the shy and simple way of speaking does not allow it to be seen that they present an extraordinary performance, with wings on their feet. Last year, athletes from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Tanzania were present on the podium, and now the young Kenyan Catherine Reline, who came first, promises to repeat the feat and be, once again, an athletics phenomenon. “I hope I have a good race tomorrow,” she declared.

In addition to Catherine Reline, runners Vestus Cheboi Chemjor, Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh and Viola Jelagat Kosgei are competing for Kenya. For Uganda, Moses Kibet competes and, for Tanzania, Josephat Joshua Gisemo. Athlete Yimer Wude, another favorite for the award, runs for Ethiopia for the sixth time.

In 2022, for the first time in the history of São Silvestre, Uganda won the competition. The victory went to Andrew Kwemoi.