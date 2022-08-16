The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times in some areas, with a chance of some convective clouds to the south and east, which may be accompanied by rain that becomes wet at night and Wednesday morning in the north, especially on the coasts.
The wind is light to moderate in speed and active at times, causing dust during the day. Wind movement: Southeasterly turning to northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/hr.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 17:13, the second tide at 05:08, the first tide at 10:32, and the second tide at 23:05.
In the Oman Sea, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 13:07, the second tide at 02:25, the first tide at 20:01, and the second tide at 07:35.
