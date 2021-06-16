The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather expected in the country during the coming days will be as follows:

Wednesday

Weather: Dusty and partly cloudy at times over some eastern regions – temperatures tend to drop.

Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, exciting, sandy and laden with dust, especially to the west.

Sea: light to medium waves, turbulent at times at noon and west in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Thursday

Weather: Humid with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning over some northern areas – dusty and partly cloudy in the east during the day.

Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, exciting, sandy and laden with dust, especially to the west.

Sea: Rough waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Friday

Weather: Humid with the possibility of fog or light mist forming in the morning over some northern and eastern areas – generally clear and dusty at times – partly cloudy eastwards in the afternoon

Wind: Northwesterly, light to moderate, active at times, stirring sand and dust from the west.

Sea: turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Saturday

Weather: A chance of fog or light fog forming in the morning on some inland and coastal areas – generally clear and dusty at times, and low clouds appear in the morning on the eastern coast – partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon – high temperatures, especially in the east.

Wind: Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, brisk at times, causing dust to the north.

Sea: medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Sunday

Weather: Humid with a chance of fog or light mist forming in the morning over some western areas – generally clear and low clouds appear in the morning on the eastern coast – partly cloudy to the east in the afternoon and another slight rise in temperatures.

Wind: Southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate speed.

Sea: light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

