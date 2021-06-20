The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather in the country during the coming days will be as follows:

Today, Sunday, it is clear in general and partly cloudy at times – a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon from the east – another rise in temperatures.

Wind: Southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate, active at times, easterly, speeding from 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea state: light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Monday:

Weather: Humid in the morning on the coasts – generally clear and dusty at times in the east – a possibility of some convective clouds in the afternoon in the east.

Wind: southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, active at times, easterly, with speeds from 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea state: light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman

Tuesday:

Weather: generally clear and dusty at times during the day – a chance of convective rainy clouds in the afternoon eastward extending over some inland areas.

Wind: southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, speedy at times, fresh and strong, with clouds causing dust and dust. Its speed is from 15 to 25, reaching 45 km/h.

Sea state: light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Wednesday:

Weather: clear in general and partly cloudy over the eastern regions in the afternoon – high temperatures.

Wind: southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate, speeding from 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/hr.

Sea state: light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Thursday:

Weather: generally clear and dusty at times during the day – a chance of convective rainy clouds in the afternoon east, and it may extend over some southern areas.

Wind: southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, speedy at times, fresh and strong, with clouds causing dust and dust. Its speed is from 15 to 25, reaching 45 km/h.

Sea state: light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



