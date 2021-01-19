In the new global alliance between automakers Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler look at their business within Latin America with extreme caution. So he implied Carlos Tavares, the Portuguese executive who is CEO of the brand new alliance, baptized Stellantis. Tavares said that the closure of the factories of its competitor Ford in Brazil “it is a warning” for other automakers. And he stated that “excess” of installed capacity of automakers in the region “is a question that must be asked of governments and not manufacturers, since there is a moment when one accumulates demands, regulations, tariffs and you can not anymore“.

Despite the strong warning, the executive ruled out that they will close factories in Latin America in the short term, as announced by Ford last week for its three factories in Brazil. “Right now it is not a problem, we are not in that situation“said Tavares this Tuesday, during the world presentation of the Stellantis alliance, via Internet.

The merger between FCA Fiat Chrysler and Groupe Peugeot created the world’s fourth-largest automaker and required almost a year and a half of negotiations. It involves a total of 14 brands, with a commercial and productive presence on four continents, and according to Tavares, it gave rise to a company with a market value of 25,000 million euros.

Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Jeep, Opel, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge and Maserati are some of the 14 brands, which in 2019 sold together eight million units and represented 9% of the global automotive market.

Stellantis established its headquarters in Amsterdam, Holland. AP Photo

During a press conference that lasted almost two hours, Tavares said on more than one occasion that the Stellantis alliance is a “shield” to avoid layoffs. “The merger is a fantastic shield,” said the executive. “It allows us to ensure the possibility of having products at affordable prices and avoid social problems. That dramatic situation would have been an eventuality if the merger had not taken place, “he added.

However, when asked about the factories that FCA and Peugeot-Citroën have in Latin America, the initial optimism gave way to a much more skeptical tone.

– Given the excess capacity of the plants in Brazil and Argentina, is Stellantis going to close plants in the region? -She was asked.

– On the excess of capacities, as we have already seen, there is an automobile manufacturer (for Ford) that has announced that they will close plants in Brazil. I would say that it is more of a question to be asked of governments and not so much of manufacturers. There is a moment when one is going to accumulate all the requirements, all the regulations, all the tariffs. And there comes a time when you can’t take it anymore.

He continued: “So far the two teams have done a fantastic job in Latin America, which today represents a 17% market share. We have been able to be more competitive than our peers, we were able to find value for our shareholders, with a presence that creates positions. But there comes a time when we have to realize that there are limits to headwinds that one cannot weather, which come from outside factors. That is something that can lead us to very difficult decisions, like the ones we have seen last week.“.

Despite the warning, Tavares said that in the short term there are no plans for reductions at Stellantis factories in the region. “Right now, this is not a problem, we are not in that situation. Fortunately, we will continue to improve our operations, we will continue to ensure that Latin America has sufficient autonomy to carry out the manufacturing and engineering of products to serve our customers in the region. But what happened last week is also an alert, which makes us see that there are limits. “

The executive did not refer to a particular country within the region, although the specific recipients are the governments of Jair Bolsonaro and Alberto Fernández, since They are the only countries in the region where the two automakers have factories installed. “Do the regions want an automobile industry, yes or no?” Tavares asked. “We work a lot, but there comes a time when the headwinds are too strong. Our teams have shown great resilience, a great level of expertise. But you don’t know what will happen in the future, every company has its limits“.

In Argentina, the two automakers are even players, both in the installed capacity of their factories and in their market share. Fiat has its factory in Córdoba and the PSA Peugeot Citroën plant is in El Palomar.

Inside the doors of the two automakers, this Tuesday they did not show greater impact by the statements Tavares, who went from being CEO of the Peugeot group to heading the entire alliance.

“We are waiting for them to give us a starting flag to start talking with our colleagues from the other company. There is a lot of room to put together interesting proposals, both for the domestic market and especially for export.“They said in one of the two companies, which for the moment are still being managed separately.