The Ford Puma, the brand's small crossover, is getting what we consider a successful facelift. That is allowed, because the high Fiesta is Ford's best-selling model of the past year. In addition to the new, happier face, the Puma also gets some new tech with this update.

But first let's cover the new front. The headlights on all versions have been newly designed and are optionally available as matrix LED lights. If you opt for the Titanium, ST-Line or ST-Line X version, you will also get a different front bumper. There are also some minor adjustments to the rear bumper, but they do not make any major differences. Which is good, because it already looks sleek.

The new technology in the Ford Puma after the facelift

The Puma has been completely changed inside, with a more refined interior that includes two large screens. There is also a new steering wheel, a customizable 12.8-inch instrument screen for the driver (larger than before) and a 12-inch center screen (also larger) with which you can control navigation, seat heating and so on.

In addition, there is something called 'SYNC 4 connectivity' and apparently works twice as fast as SYNC 3. There is also 5G in the Puma, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and an Alexa voice assistant. Furthermore, a lot of driving assistants, including adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera and 'Predictive Speed ​​Assist' that can adjust the speed in bends, on roundabouts and when entering and exiting highways.

Specifications of the Ford Puma

Ford installs a 1.0-liter engine and adds a 48-volt electric motor, together good for 125 hp. In the strongest Puma ST Powershift (which you should not confuse with the even sportier Puma ST, which may follow later) the power is 170 hp. It should be able to reach 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. At 1,390 kilos, the ST Powershift is the heaviest Puma after the facelift.

Sometime in June you can visit a Ford dealer for a new Puma. He will tell you that prices start at 32,995 euros. He could also remind you to wait a while. Later this year, Ford will present the Puma Gen-E. This is the fully electric version of the Puma. So soon after a facelift, it would make sense that Ford is using the design of this new Puma for that EV. And secretly it could well become one of the nicest looking EVs on the market.

