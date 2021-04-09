His name was Lee Iacocca. At the beginning of the sixties, that decade in which the world, with the soundtrack of the Beatles or the Rollings (it goes by tastes) would change ways and customs, Iacocca is in charge of Ford, a company in which he has entered, as engineer, twelve years earlier. In front of other colleagues, he was convinced that the children of the postwar baby boom, now young, were a huge potential clientele. So he began to study, through carefully prepared surveys, the tastes of those future buyers, who no longer necessarily matched those of his parents.

What did they want? A sports car, both in image and details (bucket seats, manual gearbox with a lever on the ground, not on the steering wheel). It had to be about four seats, because you had to share the good times not only as a couple. And an accessible price because you have to pay it with the salary of the first job …

Once the conditions notebook had been defined (long hood, low roof, short trunk, about 4.6 meters long and less than 2,500 dollars…), Iacocca put all his team to work tirelessly. Seven projects were submitted, and that of Joe Oros, David Ash and Gayle L. Halderman of the Ford studio is chosen unanimously. To cut costs, the Falcon and Fairlane chassis and suspensions are used, and the Falcon’s six-cylinder engines and the Fairlane ‘260’ V8 are used as a starting point. Although already in 1965 three versions of the V8 ‘298 cubic inches’ will be proposed, along with about fifty options. Iacocca wants the novelty to be a “do it yourself car”, that is, a car that the customer can configure according to their tastes and resources.

It was thought to baptize the new model as Cougar, but the image of the small horse of the Indians, the Mustang, galloping was chosen. The Cougar name would be adopted by Mercury, a brand of the Ford group.

Overflowing dealers



On April 17, 1964, the car was presented at the New York World’s Fair. Ford has deployed a spectacular operation. The day before, the three largest television networks in the country have introduced the image of the Mustang into the homes of millions of Americans. And on the same day of the presentation, about three thousand newspapers report on the novelty. The car costs $ 2,368, ten less than a Volkswagen Beetle. Ford hopes for success. But in reality, it is hit by a flood: 22,000 orders on the first day, and dealers are forced to close their doors to avoid riots. A year later, 418,000 Mustangs have been sold and in 1966 it exceeds one million.

Lee Iacocca presents the Mustang at the New York Fair on April 17, 1964

Robert Leury’s idea



In October 1965, Robert Leury, vice president and manager of the Empire State Building, is in awe of the success of the Ford Mustang. Leury is ultimately responsible for the iconic skyscraper located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and West 34th Stree. Since the first stone was laid on March 17, 1930, the Empire State Building is more than a building, it is a symbol. And not only for being, at that time, the highest in the world (381 meters, not counting the antenna) leadership that it will maintain until 1971 when the North Tower of the World Trade Center took away this honor. The prestigious American Society of Civil Engineers has named it in 1955 as one of the seven wonders of the modern world. And it has been the scene of numerous films: King Kong climbed it in the legendary film of 1933. And also of real dramas: a B25 bomber crashed, because of the fog, against the 79th floor (it has 102) in 1945, dying fourteen people.

But the skyscraper is also, or should be at least, a business. You have to rent offices, flats, you have to attract visitors, in short, achieve profitability. And this, since its construction until almost the end of the fifties, has not been possible. In 1961, Laurence A. Wien and his partner Harry B. Helmsley acquired the iconic skyscraper for $ 65 million. And they undertake a modernization of it, including the creation of a commercial area. A lot is invested. And it is expected to win a lot.

Robert Leury quotes William Benton, Ford’s head of marketing operations, in his luxurious Art Deco office in midtown Manhattan. His idea is to display a convertible Mustang on the 86th floor of the New York building, the observatory open to the public. Quite a tourist attraction.

For Leury it was one more way to enhance the image and interest in the New York giant. And for Benton, the opportunity for a huge-impact publicity operation that would serve as an accolade not only to the Mustang but to Ford as a brand.

How to get a car to the 86th floor



So, once the operation has been decided, Benton brings together a group of engineers from the oval firm to draw up a work plan. The team travels from Detroit to New York to study the subject. Corridors, stairs, and elevators (there are 73) of the gigantic building are measured. At first, the possibility of taking the Mustang in a helicopter had been considered, but the shape of the building, among other problems, led to it soon being scrapped.

Finally it was decided to use the elevators, but the car did not fit. So they planned to take it apart into three large sections, but cut in such a way that when reassembled, the cuts were not visible.

The front section barely left space for the elevator operator

At 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 1965, the Ford team was at the foot of the building unloading the Mustang. And the first problem arises. The section that included the entire front, fitted to the millimeter in the elevator …, and the elevator operator did not enter through the door. And it is that, until a year later, the operation of the elevators of the building would not be automatic. So. Since the control was still manual, the elevator operator had to enter before the Mustang section, and “fit” between it and the wall.

In 1966 the one millionth unit was delivered. The Mustang is a commercial phenomenon

On the terrace of the 86th floor, with a wind of more than 50 km / h, the Ford team works, leaving the Mustang assembled at four thirty in the afternoon, just in time for a helicopter to take the first photographs of the convertible on the terrace.

Seats and liners were also removed

On the first day, more than fourteen thousand people will go to the Empire State Building to see the Ford Mustang that will remain there throughout 1966. Leury and Benton’s idea worked.

Celebration in 2015

In 2015 the operation was repeated to celebrate 50 years

In 2015, to celebrate the half century since the birth of the Mustang, Ford will repeat the operation, raising another convertible Mustang to the same place, in this case yellow and corresponding to the sixth generation. Of course, now, not only the New York skyscraper was a legend, because the Ford model had also earned its place as one of the icons of the automobile. Thus, if the Empire State is New York, the Mustang is the ‘American way of life’ in its purest form.