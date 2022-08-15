Georgia—Inside the colossal new plant that is about 13 football fields long, SK Battery America employees work day and night every day of the week and are essential players in the first days of a global battle. world to build engines for the future.

The new climate bill that just passed Congress will spend nearly $400 billion over 10 years to encourage the transition to clean energy and the growth of factories just like this one: which is a structure of gray in color and located in the middle of a semi-rural stretch of Georgia, between Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina, where life is getting more expensive and the work to build an electric car doesn’t mean you can buy one, for at least not at this time.

Clad in uniforms colored according to their specific trade — engineers, operators, maintenance, quality control — the mask-wearing workers push carts full of half-finished parts between mechanical stations arranged like cavernous supermarket aisles.

Supervisors stare at tablet screens, supervising a robotic orchestra positioned behind a sterile wall of glass.

A series of machines do perfect pirouettes around each other, cutting, welding, and packing: an assembly that turns into huge coils of copper and aluminum coated with nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite, and then into small but powerful packages—battery cells. , each no longer and heavier than a hardcover book.

Once everything is assembled, it becomes the new Ford F-150 Lightning, and those lithium-ion batteries make the truck fully electric, weighing over three tons and capable of 0-60 miles per hour in just four seconds.

In the near future, the so-called Rust Belt, together with the south of the country, could become the Battery Belt. While the F-150 Lightning, along with a growing array of American-made competitor vehicles, could deliver a big win: revitalizing manufacturing, saving money on gas, and the potential to curb 27 percent of greenhouse gas emissions generated by transportation.