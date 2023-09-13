Over the past few decades, the Ford F-150 has been by far the best-selling pickup in its home country. Can you therefore blame Ford for never reinventing the wheel when it is time for a facelift of the Ford F-150? Why fix something that isn’t broken?

What you may notice is the new grille, the LED headlights or the beautiful new wheels. However, the major changes lie beneath the surface. The revised powertrain line-up, the fact that there is more technology as standard and the smart hatch to the loading platform are the big talking points.

Engines and specifications of the Ford F-150 facelift

Ford has discontinued the base engine, the 3.3-liter V6. That’s why you now get a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost as standard that produces 304 hp and 576 Nm. If that’s not enough, there’s the more powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and a 5.0-liter V8. Both engines pump out 405 hp. Then there is also a hybrid option with even more power: 436 hp and 773 Nm of torque. You can also use the hybrid as a large power bank thanks to a 7.2, 2.4 or 2.0 kW inverter.

The Raptor also gets some tweaks

The Raptor gets a 3.5-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder with 456 hp. The Raptor R is even rougher. It has a 5.2-liter V8 with supercharger. Ford has not yet revealed how much power that engine has. The brand does say that it will get a little more power after the update. Wouldn’t it be interesting and purely coincidental if the Raptor R had just a bit more power than the soon-to-be-retired 711-hp Ram 1500 TRX?

We also need to talk about the hatch on the back of the loading platform. Ford calls it the ‘Pro Access Tailgate’ which, for a change, does not fold down, but comes towards you. The door can open to an angle of 37, 70 or 100 degrees. So you no longer have to lean uncomfortably over the tailgate to grab something from the container.

What else is new in the Ford F-150 after its facelift? Well, every F-150 has a standard 12-inch digital counter screen and an equally large media screen in the center. There is also a standard option for automatic lane changing, a black interior design for most versions. The Tremor version is only available with a 5.0-liter V8 and has an integrated winch so everyone can see how tough you are.

Prices of the Ford F-150

Ford says prices for the facelifted F-150 will start at $36,000. That is approximately 33,500 euros. The most expensive version, the Raptor R, costs $118,590 in America (approximately 110,000 euros). Strangely enough, Ford does not want to provide more information about the prices. It is therefore not known what the pick-up will cost here.