America is building some important cars right now. At first glance, this is not such a car. It is not hybrid or electric. He’s not very frugal. Or progressive in its styling. Or refined. In fact, it’s pretty old-fashioned, with a ladder-type chassis very similar to that of the Ranger pick-up and a powertrain consisting of a pair of turbocharged petrol engines. gosh. pooh.

But. It does what the best American cars have done for the past 60 years: it transports you to a carefree world where everything goes the way you want it to. He moves to the beat of Motown. Every destination is a Beach Boys party. And that’s why it’s our American Car of the Year for 2021.

The American Car of the Year 2021 is not necessarily good

It doesn’t drive particularly well, the materials in the interior, the screens and the design – it all seems to come from Bever Zwerfsport, intended first and foremost to be wear-resistant and dust and waterproof, and only then attractive and pleasant to wear. To hit. You won’t care because you fell in love with the front and just removed the roof panels and doors.

And now you just drive around quietly, stereo on 10, the wind blows through everything and you do what teenagers do in all those movies: hang out a little, have fun. It’s that simple. There’s nothing overly serious about the Bronco. He is important because fun is important. The fact that it looks cool, is great in the terrain and is very, very affordable is, at most, the final push. The Bronco isn’t about driving, it’s about traveling. And that’s why you once fell in love with cars.