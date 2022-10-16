Dubai (Etihad)

Dr. Muhammad Al-Murr, President of the Athletics Federation, and Fahd Abdullah bin Jumaa, Vice-President of the Federation, participated in the extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the West Asian Athletics Federation, which was held in Kuwait, on the sidelines of the fourth Asian Championship for juniors and girls, with the participation of 30 teams.

During the meeting, the General Assembly approved the amended statute of the federation, to comply with the new regulations of the International and Asian Athletics Federations, with the aim of developing sports and supporting all its elements, in line with aspirations aimed at strengthening its development strategy in West Asian countries, in addition to strengthening cooperation between the West Asian Federation and the Continental Confederation. , which consolidates the integration of efforts to bring the game to the required levels.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Murr praised Kuwait’s distinguished hosting of the championship, the sincere efforts in receiving delegations and making appropriate arrangements to produce the best data that support the adoption of institutional work, and reflects the sharing of visions between the work system to achieve the quality of programs that support future trends that devote the system of development at the level of West Asian countries.

He added: The amendments approved by the General Assembly would contribute effectively to moving forward with the implementation of current and future plans, leading to activating cooperation frameworks between member states, exchanging experiences and constructive and positive coordination, to reach the game to the required goals, in addition to other technical aspects related to the establishment of tournaments. At different stages and age groups, taking into account supporting talent discovery and capacity development to support national teams.

Al-Murr stressed the importance of the programs implemented by the Athletics Federation, and its continuous steps to develop the game, cooperate with clubs, and organize tournaments, in line with national objectives aimed at sustaining the quality of strategies that devote the implementation of the work methodology to advance the “mother of games” sport in the UAE, based on the deep visions that It supports the integrated system according to the future plan, leading to national achievements, through strong and developed teams to raise the flags of the state in regional and international forums.