The aerial bombardment targeted Houthi military vehicles in Beihan and a Katyusha missile platform, in addition to a ballistic missile launcher in the neighboring Al-Bayda Governorate.

The Giants Brigades continued their advance on the fronts in western Shabwa governorate, and fought fierce battles on Monday evening with the Houthi militia in the areas of Twal Al-Sada, Al-Naqoub and the vicinity of the Hima area.

These forces also opened the first front towards the Bayhan district from the Hajar mountains.

The Giants Brigades also reinforced their positions in Usaylan and the recently liberated areas, and pushed more forces to the west of Shabwa in preparation for the start of the Baihan liberation battle.