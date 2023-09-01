Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

Mesbah Muhammad Ahmed, head of the Information Department of the Sudanese National Umma Party, a leader in the Forces for Freedom and Change, confirmed that the understandings about the cease-fire in Sudan have reached advanced stages and that it is inevitable to stop the fighting, explaining that the coming days will witness positive developments on the matter. this level.

Mesbah Muhammad Ahmed said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that great efforts are being made to reach a permanent ceasefire to end the crisis in Sudan, and that pressure is continuing for this from regional and international parties on both sides of the crisis.

He added that there is a regional and international consensus on the cease-fire map presented by the US-Saudi mediation at the Jeddah platform, and that the neighboring countries of Sudan and all regional parties support this trend, stressing that the absurdities about this map have reached advanced stages, and that 90% of its provisions have been agreed upon. And that the main points of disagreement revolve around specific points about the military deployment of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The leader of the National Umma Party and the Forces of Freedom and Change explained that the proposal to form other international forces to separate the two parties and monitor the ceasefire is something that has been agreed upon, and what remains is to agree on the locations and stationing of these forces.

He expressed his belief that the United States’ promotion of its ambassador in Khartoum, John Godfrey, to the rank of special envoy of the American presidency to Sudan, would contribute to advancing efforts for a peaceful settlement in Sudan.

Mesbah Muhammad Ahmed attributed the violent escalation of fighting in recent days to the attempt of each side of the crisis to improve its position at the negotiating table.

He explained that the forces of “freedom and change” are now working to support the ceasefire as a first priority, and at the same time prepare for the political process, which he said is expected to be hosted by Cairo or Addis Ababa, according to the Sudanese parties’ agreement on the place and time of the meetings.

He said that the forces of “freedom and change” continue their contacts with both sides of the crisis on a daily basis and are working towards pushing for an end to the fighting, addressing the humanitarian situation and restoring the democratic path, and communicating with the various Sudanese parties and regional and international parties to exert pressure to stop the fighting and make the political process a success.

He added, “We are now seeking to build the civil front, and we are working to hold preparatory meetings to agree on the goals and program for the coming period and the parties to the expected political process.”

He warned that the “Brotherhood” and the remnants of the former regime are seeking to continue the fighting and disrupt efforts to end the crisis, stressing that their plots to restore power will not succeed.