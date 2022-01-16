A member of the Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Wajdi Saleh, said that “they will not negotiate with the current military council, but they will be open to dialogue with other political forces, provided that the dialogue leads to an end to the current state of the coup, and leads to a comprehensive transitional process that ultimately leads to holding free and fair elections.

In the same context; A member of the Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Salma Nour, told Sky News Arabia that “there will be no value for the initiative, without creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue, ending the state of emergency and all measures taken by the army on October 25, and stopping violations against protesters and politicians.” “.

The Forces of Freedom and Change affirmed that “their final position depends on the general framework of the initiative, and its alignment with the demands of the street.”

According to the vision of the Forces of Freedom and Change, the dialogue should “include all the political forces that were affiliated with it at the end of the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, on April 11, 2019, in addition to the resistance committees and armed movements, both signatories and non-signatories to the peace agreement in October 2020”..

These developments come one day before a new march that the Sudanese intend to participate in, in protest against the measures taken by the army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on the twenty-fifth of October, according to which he declared a state of emergency and dissolved the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers.

While the United Nations envoy to Sudan, Volker Peretz, stressed that the mission of the UN initiative “is only to facilitate the meeting of the Sudanese parties and to sit around one negotiating table, and it has no points to put forward or impose on the parties.” The Forces for Freedom and Change emphasized the necessity of “setting a clear operational and time frame.”

So far, attitudes towards the initiative have varied greatly. While some political forces welcomed it, other forces, including the gathering of professionals, parties and active entities leading the current protests, announced their initial rejection of it..

For more than two months, Sudan has been experiencing a stifling political and security crisis, and a state of economic and service paralysis, due to the continuous wave of protests fueled by the measures of the twenty-fifth of October, which were also met with widespread international condemnation, and prompted the United States, European Union countries and international financing institutions, to freeze their aid to the country.