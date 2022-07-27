Bad reviews on the internet can harm any venue. However, some complaints can be turned against the client if the owners decide not to keep quiet. This has happened to a user who has used Google to criticize that “with a derogatory tone” they kicked him out of a bar in Murcia for not wearing a shirt. The Twitter account @soycamarero has shared this criticism that has gone viral.

With one star and not less because you can not rate a customer his experience at Bar Los Roches, located in Murcia, after being involved in an argument with one of the waiters. “It was so hot that I took off my shirt on the street and when I entered the premises I forgot to put it on,” he says. “The waiter (with a contemptuous tone) kicked me out of the place for not wearing it, threatening to call the police.” This is how this user denounces the treatment received by the cafeteria staff. Later, he asked for the claim form, which, according to what he says, they flatly refused to give it to him. “It should be noted that I am Latino, what a coincidence…”, the client added in his complaint.

Bar responds to accusations of ‘racism’



A complaint that did not stop there. From the Los Roches Bar they decided to respond as they point out that they are not going to “allow” these accusations. Referring to the insinuation of unfavorable treatment due to their origin, they affirm that “it is fashionable to use these methods to harm and discredit someone gratuitously.” “You refer to racism, I inform you that the waiter is also Latino and I see what you want to imply as absurd,” they explain. In addition, they highlight that »the waiter is super polite, friendly and affectionate and super loved by all the customers«.

From the bar’s point of view, the version of what happened differs from the events reported by the customer. “They arrived in a drunken state, you without a shirt and David tells you to put it on, to which you refuse and start making a mess,” he narrates. In this case they explain that it is a client who calls the Police and the reason why they left the premises “whistling”. A story that can be proven since there are “clients as witnesses and the security cameras” recorded everything. A behavior that he continued after leaving Bar Los Roches as customers saw them “urinating in the containers and making obscene gestures at them.”