For more than 40 years, Pakistan has welcomed its neighbors during conflicts and periods of instability that have rocked Afghanistan. But things have changed after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan more than two years ago, which has motivated the Pakistani authorities to begin a process of mass expulsion of Afghans taking refuge in their territory.

Pakistani authorities launched a vast operation to expel irregular Afghan citizens since November 1, the deadline given to Pakistan's largest migrant community to leave the country voluntarily.

More than two million Afghans live without papers in the “Land of the Pure”. At least 600,000 of them left Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in August 2021, but more than 345,000 have been expelled since early November.

Long raids have been reported, many of them involving violence and robberies, some of which have even been carried out by police officers. Meanwhile, requests from the United Nations to suspend the forced returns of Afghan citizens have gone unheeded.



