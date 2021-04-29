In both Hollywood and Broadway, the all-powerful film, theater and television producer Scott Rudin was known to be an arrogant and toxic insider boss. Pulling the newspaper library, the bad reputation of the architect of historical titles such as The Truman Show, The social network, Sister Act, Out of style, No country for old men, Zoolander, The Grand Budapest Hotel or Lady bird it was more than documented. As early as 1998, the magazine Fortune He published an article that evidenced his explosive temper: not only did he have the habit of throwing the phone at his employees – who worked 16 hours a day from Monday to Sunday – but he also verbally abused them. “He has fired people for bringing him the wrong cake, for mispronouncing a name and, in at least one case, for having to attend a funeral,” he added. Page Six in 2014. The portrait of this 62-year-old man has undoubtedly always been closer to that of a sociopath than that of a businessman who enjoys the status of EGOT winner, as the four most important awards are called entertainment: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. It is something reserved for a handful of artists or producers – there are only 16 people who have achieved it – and he is one of them.

For nearly four decades he believed himself untouchable. At least, judicially. However, everything changed this April 7 when The Hollywood Reporter brought to light a devastating report in which several of his former employees narrated some of the most terrifying episodes experienced in his office. For example: on October 31, 2012, Rudin broke an Apple computer monitor in the hand of one of his assistants. The reason: he couldn’t get her a plane ticket because the flight he wanted had run out of seats. “We were all shocked because we did not know that such things could happen in that office. We knew that many things could happen. There were guys who slept there, their hair fell out and they got ulcers. It was a very tense environment, but that was different. It was a new level of madness, a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace “, confessed to the publication Andrew Coles, a former executive who witnessed the brutal scene.

Likewise, the text of The Hollywood Reporter collects the testimony of a woman fired for having type 1 diabetes. It is also related how in 2018 Rudin threw a roasted potato at the face of a member of his team because he had not indicated on the agenda that he had an appointment with the distributor A24. Or the day he called “late” and threw a stapler at one of those responsible for his plays. Also, in those paragraphs it is detailed that he used to punish those who left their job by removing all their achievements from the IMDb database. Or, even, that when one of his subordinates went to The Weinstein Company, he wrote an email to his enemy Harvey Weinstein – the rivalry between the two to win the best projects and hoard more Oscar nominations was known – to warn him that he had hired a thief. It was a fallacy, of course.

In 2005, in a piece of The Wall Street Journal ironically titled “Boss-Zilla!” (pun between “boss” and Godzilla), Rudin himself boasted of having laid off 119 assistants in five years. In this he lied: many point out that the figure was well over 250. Curiously, the profile of the people he hired as assistants was similar: young people in their early twenties, malleable and just out of university. The vast majority, faced with those uncontrollable outbursts of anger, put their desire to carve out a career in the entertainment industry forever on hold. None dared sue him for fear of future reprisals.

Scott Rudin (right) with David Fincher, who directed one of his greatest hits as a producer: ‘The Social Network’. Kevin Winter / Getty

Until now, nothing and no one had been able to kill him. And there have been reasons. For example, in December 2014, after Sony’s notorious cyberattack, thousands of emails emerged publicly. In one of them, addressed to Amy Pascal, the one who was president of Sony Pictures Entertainment between 2006 and 2015, Rudin joked – knowing that Pascal was going to have a meeting with Obama – that surely the president would love movies like 12 Years of Slavery, Django unchained or Friendship: all, with arguments related to slavery. Yes, he asked for forgiveness. But like the comedian Chris Rock stated shortly after in an interview: “Scott Rudin is not a racist. Scott Rudin hates everyone. “

The mogul, married for years to press agent John Barlow, has found himself cornered for the first time. Especially since the Hollywood of the #MeToo era is reexamining its power structures and condemning any type of abuse. Silence is a thing of the past. Proof of this is that just when The Hollywood Reporter dropped that bomb, producer Megan Ellison, who agreed with him on Value of law, he resorted to his twitter account to write the following: “This article barely scratches the surface of Scott’s abusive, racist and sexist behavior. As in Harvey’s case, many are afraid to speak up. I support and applaud those who did it ”.

Another who has spoken is Hugh Jackman, the future protagonist of the musical The Music Man, a Rudin production that will rerun on Broadway next year. “I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people who have spoken about their experience. You have to have a lot of courage and a lot of strength to stand up and tell the truth. This has started a conversation that should have taken place a long time ago. Not only on Broadway and in the entertainment industry, but in any template, “said the actor in a release. Today, neither the Coen brothers (Rudin won his only Oscar for No country for old men) nor Wes Anderson, two of his greatest allies at the box office, have wanted to enter the controversy.

Such has been the media coverage of these latest reports that Rudin has had no choice but to give up. On April 17, he asserted in The Washignton Post that “after a period of reflection, I have made the decision to withdraw from active participation in our Broadway productions, effective immediately.” In turn, he added: “Much has been written about my history of problematic interactions with colleagues, and I deeply regret the pain that my behavior has caused them, directly and indirectly. I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior. ” Three days later, in the same environment, added who was also retiring from his film projects and streaming. What remains a mystery is how long it will remain in the shadows.

