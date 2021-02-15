There are occasions when a first film causes an earthquake of such magnitude that in later films by the same director, they fail to surpass the success of their debut. This is what happened to James L. Brooks, with an extensive career as a producer when he joined the director, whose debut feature, ‘The strength of affection’, was a dazzling debut whose success he never achieved again.

James L. Brooks was born in New Jersey on May 9, 1940. His professional debut took place on television, where he did everything. He started out alongside documentary producer David L. Wolper, as a trainee on CBS news. In 1969 he made ‘Room 222’ for the chain. Associated with Allan Burns, he produced, between 1970 and 1977, the world famous ‘Show of Mary Tyler Moore Show’ which won numerous awards. Still on television He was responsible for comedies like ‘Cheers’ and ‘Taxi’. He was also the producer and screenwriter of ‘Tres no pair’ (1979) and occasionally worked as an actor in different film and television productions. And in the early 1980s, he thought it was time to direct his own movie.

Brooks had noticed a Larry McMurtry novel about the relationship between a possessive mother and her daughter, and decided that there was a great movie in it. And after years of writing television scripts for others, it was not difficult for him to make an adaptation thinking about directing it. Despite the fact that the relationship between the mother and her daughter was the central axis of the story, Brooks is giving way to new narrative fronts through sentimental relationships that in turn maintain the mother with an ex-astronaut who is a neighbor, and the daughter with a university professor who is easily lost by his students. Brooks The light and traditional tone of the first half changes, making it increasingly dense and gloomy until it leads to a tragic outcome.

With his contacts with Paramount it is not difficult for him to set up the production, in which he, in addition to writing and directing it, will also be the producer. The main cast is made up of Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, Jeff Daniels and John Lithgow. However, not everything was easy. Brooks had written the character of the astronaut (eventually played by Jack Nicholson) for Burt Reynolds, who turned down the role due to a verbal commitment he had made to appear in another long-forgotten film. “There are no awards in Hollywood for being an idiot,” Reynolds would later say of his wrong decision.

The film is shot in 1982 on location in Iowa, Kearney, Nebraska and Lincoln. Many scenes were filmed on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where McMurtry, the author of the novel, had studied. The film tells how Aurora (Shirley MacLaine), a wealthy widow with a dominant character, begins to have bad relationships with her daughter Emma (Debra Winger) because of her marriage to Flap (Jeff Daniels), a teacher who is not her own. I like him, even though his daughter is truly happy. While the marriage is established in another state, where Emma’s husband will teach at the university, Aurora becomes intimate with her neighbor, an eccentric retired astronaut named Garrett Breedlove (Jack Nicholson), with whom she lives a relationship full of ups and downs. Time passes, Emma is a mother for the third time, but the marriage is in crisis. Flap starts an affair with a college student and she consoles herself with an unhappy married man. When Emma is diagnosed with cancer, she makes Aurora put her pride aside to be with her daughter and give her all the love she is capable of.

MacLaine and Winger didn’t get along during production. MacLaine confirmed in an interview that “it was a very tough, chaotic shoot. Brooks likes to work with tension on set.

The film opens in New York on November 20, 1983. It arrives in Spain on March 1, 1984. Wherever it is released, the film is a huge box office success, grossing more than 108 million dollars worldwide alone the first year. It also sweeps the Oscars, achieving those of Best Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actress (Shirley MacLaine), Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson) and Best Adapted Screenplay, being nominated in the categories of best leading actress (Debra Winger), best supporting actor (John Lithgow), best music, best sound, best editing and best artistic direction. The film would know a late sequel, ‘The strength of affection, the story continues’ (1996), directed by Robert Harling without any success.