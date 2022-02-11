Disney had to bow to the public—and to a technology that, shall we say, is out there for anyone to use. Last week, the studio, which owns the rights to Star Wars, aired another episode in its streaming of one of the series based on the story created by George Lucas in 1977.

The Book of Boba Fett has once again brought the iconic Luke Skywalker character back, young (pictured above) — and the actor who did so at the start of the film trilogies is Mark Hamill, who is now 70 years old. Instead of trying traditional computer graphics and production technologies with a similar actor, as it did in 2020, in another series, and received several criticisms for Luke being completely strange, Disney would have used the expertise of Shamook, a special effects youtuber who had already improved the character using deepfake, a technique in which the machine learns, using old images, a face and “changes” it in a scene on top of any filmed actor. It is open software, in which anyone can insert images and let the computer learn. Shamook, who was hired by the studio as a Senior Facial Capture Artist, must be in the clouds… or space.

(Note published in issue 1260 of Revista Dinheiro)