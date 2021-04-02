A cup final between Athletic and Real Sociedad already has a great incentive in itself, but even more so is it in which several players who play in the txuri-urdin team were on the Bilbao’s agenda without ever being able to sign. What a few years ago seemed an overwhelming dominance of Athletic in the market against Real, is today a much more balanced fight. The realistic homegrown players do not change sides so much and some of the players from other teams intended by both Basque teams no longer opt for Athletic. There are three footballers who will play the final who undoubtedly take the cake. They are as follows:

Mikel Oyarzabal

The great captain and watchword of the Royal at this time. He started at Eibar, but from a young age he professed a great feeling for the Real and as a child he already enrolled in their lower categories. He made his debut very young with the first team, which triggered the interest of many clubs, including Athletic. Although it has been a constant claim, at 23 years old and after several seasons as undisputed in the Real, he is considered the latest example that the Txuri-Urdines homegrown players do not look at their neighbor as they could before. He has declared his love for the Real.

Mikel Merino

His signing for Real was a significant change of course, since Athletic was very interested in him and found the refusal of the Navarrese, who had chosen the txuri-urdin team. Merino interested Athletic before and after his military service abroad, first at Dortmund and then at Newcastle. Being a key piece of Osasuna the year of promotion to First, it was already in the Bilbao orbit. Much more later, when Dortmund decided to get rid of him. La Real was more ready and signed a player who has reached the National Team.

Nacho monreal

Case similar to Merino. Athletic looked for him when he was active in Osasuna and before going to Arsenal. After the years, and with the rumors of a departure from the English team, he returned to the charge, since he is a left back who, due to his experience, interested him a lot. However, Monreal ignored that interest and ended up signing for Real Sociedad, another renowned signing that made the txuri-urdin team grow a lot. Monreal was international on numerous occasions with Del Bosque and even attended the Confederations Cup. Today is a fixed in the Real.