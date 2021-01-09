Each area in which corn is chopped for silage generates a report with more specific as well as general aspects, such as in Entre Ríos, where work has begun well in advance of what happens in a current year, which is usually in December. . This time it was quite advanced due to the lack of water in recent weeks, which accelerated the processes. Further, corns were snatched due to high temperatures and obviously in the absence of humidity.

“There was also a lack of water during the development of the plants that were short, with shorter internodes which is reflected in low yields with 5 to 10 tons less than the average for the province “, warned Fernando Opacak, general coordinator of the Argentine Chamber of Forage Contractors.

There was already a marked shortage of forage reserves in Entre Ríos, a problem to be solved that creates considerable concern. It will be necessary to see how this lack is supplied in an area where there are usually no second-sowing crops. Therefore it can be expected that crops that appear in spring to make rolls will be welcome and the hope is that there will be water.

In second-rate maize there is an expectation of better yields.

“In the north central area of ​​Santa FeSomething similar to what happens in Entre Ríos happens, since all the reserves in silo or hay were consumed, as a result of the generalized dry season ”, the engineer details. In addition, he adds that there were not good yields in the chopped crops in spring either.

“Maybe the alfalfa They gave a little more for their power to extract water from the napa, but the wheats achieved poor yields. The quantities are not yet known because they are recent collections but the truth is that the summer silage was barely enough. Likewise, we must bear in mind that the first planting corn, they come quite low in yield as in Entre Ríos and for the same reason, that is to say, the lack of humidity ”, he contextualized.

In the same north center of Santa Fe, they bet more on second-rate corn, because it seems that they come in handy due to some rains that have fallen strategically.

“In the western area of ​​Buenos Aires, that is to say, the sandy west, that is, in the Pehuajó area, Carlos Casares, Trenque Lauquen to the south, it has rained quite well so the crops are in good condition, at least until reaching Route 5. But from that line to the north, the rains were scarce and the environment is different. Returning to the south of Route 5, it can be said that spring crops such as barley have achieved good yields. Perhaps not much barley was chopped, because the grain had a good price and this made several wait for the grain to be sold, “explained Opacak.

In summary, in this area the crops are fine and you have to wait about 20 days for the start of the chopping and the yields will be seen. Although it would lack the occasional downpour to get well on date and improve the chances, because they are still in the grain development stage since they flowered in spring.

“In other regions, such as the center of Córdoba, that is, Villa María and its surroundings, they are with very low yields for first class corn, that although they have not been chopped yet, they already estimate really low values, that is, about 20 tons per hectare of green matter, or something like that. However, in this area, the expectations for second-class corn are really good, but it takes a lot of time to chop them.

In downtown Santa Fe, the impact of the drought on the corn silo is also significant.

In the south of Córdoba, the forage reserve is complicated due to the lack of about 400 millimeters of rain compared to a normal year. The first-class corn is bad to very bad, with yields below 20 tons of green matter. Late corn may be in better condition. This makes the mood of the people not the best, beyond current issues the lack of water is decisive.

“Another area to differentiate is south of Bahía Blanca and what it does to the Colorado River and the entire area of ​​influence, where a different environment is defined from the other areas of the province. There they work with irrigated plots and the producers are related to other crops, which defines their idiosyncrasy. There is a lot of silo for fattening, and this year the crops have had very good yields, especially the barley, and the expectations for the thick crops are also good yields, “said Opacak.

This is due to the rains, which in addition to directly favoring crops also provide a good flow available for irrigation. Added to this are the good snowfalls that occurred in the mountain range during winter, which also generate good availability of water for irrigation.

Among the general comments, it can be said that it is not known yet how the closure of corn exports will impact Since the campaign did not begin to full, the new condition is too recent to define changes in the purchase of neighboring lots that were going to grain so that they go downhill. Some contractor in the center of the country already knows of dairy farmers who are negotiating neighboring lots that were going for grain and now they will chop it, but it is a comment that has not yet been generalized. We will have to see what happens when the campaign starts.

“The members of the chamber in general do not think about chopping more or less surface than last year. That is to say, it’s a conservative year. It can be said that, although the price of meat was consistent, there were no changes in the dairy activity and therefore the sum of both compensates to a certain degree. Of course we are making predictions before measuring, but a priori it is presented as a neutral year ”, assured Opacak.

With regard to the price adjustment of the chopped, it has done well with approximately a 45% increase compared to the previous year, and they were able to adjust a little more in meat and not so much in milk and this is due to what was said previously. Let us remember that the dairy did not adjust its prices much or not at all and that all its inputs are dollarized.

Likewise, Opacak points out that some comments are heard regarding financing, and that credit is somewhat cut, but that they can finance something with bank cards. “There are companies that still have their agreements with the credit institutions, and the contractors guarantee their clients, and therefore they can transfer the bank financing to them, obviously with interest. Otherwise small customers would not have access to the chopping service. In this way the chopping company makes an intermediation with the bank and this finances the silo work ”, he explained.

With respect to covid themeNow there are no restrictions to enter the provinces except for some where there is a need to process permits, and there are no requests from members who cannot enter any province or town. All precautions are being taken in regard to personal and equipment hygiene, personnel isolation, bubble work, among other preventive measures. For example, only one person on the team is the one who does the shopping being very careful in order to avoid an eventual infection, not to infect the staff.

“There have been cases in the recent pasture chopping, of infected equipment that had to do the corresponding quarantine. In pasture chopping, quarantines were simpler than what can be in corn chopping due to the pace and work opportunity offered by each campaign and therefore adding experience and need, everyone will take care of themselves in the best and most efficient way ”, Concluded Opacak.