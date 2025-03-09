The first industrial engineer, who was also a pioneer in driving a train machine; the immortal Duchess of Alba that Goya portrayed; the suffragist who with more firmness and better rhetoric defended the female vote, Clara Campoamor; the scholar Concepción Arenal; And the wise woman … that was Beatriz Galindo, ‘La Latina’; The five are the protagonists of the Catalog of Rompe y Tranga ‘, That the Regional Archive of the Community makes available to the curious who want to know, for the documents that are housed there and in the Provincial Historical Archive, their legacy: written wills of their handwriting, dowry letters, Scriptures of the foundation of Mayorazgos, marriage capitulations, official correspondence, photographs … dozens of documents with which the puzzle of these lives of these lives.

“Free woman and owner of her life”, thus define Beatriz Galindo, preceptor of the children of Queen Elizabeth and, since she sent, overturned in the impulse of charity-religious foundations. The Provincial Historical Archive can be seen up to 40 documents related to it in the notarial protocols, including several deeds related to their efforts to leave their two children – very young when they lost their father – in the best possible economic position.

From Cayetana de Silva, XIII Duchess of Alba, the person with the most noble titles at the beginning of the 19th century, is counted in the Provincial Historical Archive with a first previous document even to inherit the title: the marriage capitulations for which, with only 11 years, he is committed to his cousin José Álvarez de Toledo. Two years later, they married. And you can also see the Olograph Testament of the Duchess, in which it tests to Goya’s son an amount of ten daily reais for life. And it also points out: «It has to be given to my bold Maria de la Luz for 15,000 reais for once, 60 reais daily and 3,000 reais for their life».

This and other documentary curiosities are available to anyone in the catalog ‘of Rompe y Rasga’ published by the Regional Archive of the Community of Madrid. For example, the dowry of the penalist and thinker Concepción Arenal, with details of its content: «A silver scribe with its dish, inkwell, savior, dalera …», «twenty and six silver cutlery with weight each one of six and a half ounces», or «a bishop for the chest with a brilliant».

Testaments, cards, writings, correspondence and photographs allow diving in these characters

From Madrid Clara Campoamor an interview is collected in which he had his childhood, photos of when he founded the Women’s Republican Union, of his participation in a distribution of cribs, or the impulse to a first work house for blind, and as general director of Charity and Social Assistance.

Driving a train

Shocking are the images of Pilar Careaga, the first woman who managed to be an industrial engineer in Spain, and first also that led a train machine, during her practices. Dressed in the hat and dress of the time, and surrounded by dozens of promotional colleagues and teachers, all men, or with a work monkey uploaded in a railway machine, Careaga was undoubtedly an advanced in their time.

The selection of documents offered to the visitor in this virtual catalog testifies to some relevant moments of the five women protagonists of this story, Madrid or who developed much of their professional and vital life in Madrid, and whose traces are collected for scholars, researchers or curious, in the regional and historical archives of Madrid.