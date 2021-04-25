Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section for its daily and global informative contribution on the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

I was eight years old and really wanted to go to the toilet. The key keeper to the bathrooms at her school was her 20-year-old stepbrother, who offered to accompany her so she wouldn’t be alone at night. Once inside, he locked her up and brutally raped her while she screamed and called for help. This sexual assault caused a perforation between the vagina and the bladder – what is known as an obstetric fistula – and, with it, a permanent incontinence that has shamed her until very recently. Today Larisa is 20 years old and the force of a hurricane. She no longer feels left out by the bad smell her illness gives off.

His only goal is that none of his little sisters go through something similar; that what happened to him “serves a purpose.” This serene-faced, childlike Malagasy survivor is the matriarch of a family of six, with no father figure in sight and with an alcoholic mother struggling to get by. Larissa is the hope of the little ones that come behind and the face of resilience. Today that marks the International Day to Combat Child Abuse, his message is clearer than ever: “Report it.”

Although he tries to be optimistic and not sink with his past, his life is not easy. Get up close to various types of violence. The lack of a secure family network forced her to stay at the social home of the NGO Agua de Coco, located in Tulear, on the southwest coast of Madagascar. “I felt safe,” he recalls by video call at the entity’s offices. But not always: her mother tried several times to get her out of there and prostitute her, but she refused. Over and over again: “I didn’t want to do it, I preferred to study.”

However, at the age of 16, she decided to leave home and return home to take care of her four siblings. “The youngest is nine years old. She couldn’t leave them alone with her, ”she says, referring to her mother. Now he is dedicated to kibaroa, informal jobs and daily payments. And he makes a living as he can. José Luis Guirao, president and founder of the NGO, clarifies: “If at the end of the day you have earned more than 50 cents, then have dinner.”

Capoeira class at the Center for Socio-educational and Musical Reception (CASEM) in Tulear (Madagascar). Yeray Menendez

Poverty is the trip of this generation. And it is huge. In Madagascar, almost seven out of ten children suffer from a shortage of resources necessary for their well-being. In addition, 27% of the little ones who grow up in rural areas suffer from extreme poverty. This is how the latest Unicef ​​report on the island breaks it down, Multiple deprivations of children in Madagascar, published last October.

Prostituted or raped girls, young children without opportunities, drugs … Childhood here is very difficult José Luis Guirao, president of the NGO Agua de Coco

Guirao has been in Madagascar for 19 years and regrets that the cases they receive remain the same: “Girls who are prostituted or raped, young children without opportunities, drugs … Childhood here is very difficult.” That is why the entity, founded in Cambodia in 1994, works to provide safe spaces for minors and adolescents. In addition to the hostel where Larisa lived –with capacity for 40 but with a current capacity of 75– they organize cultural dance, capoeira and music workshops, in addition to supporting educational training.

Workshop on sexual education in the Residence for Adolescents in Tulear (Madagascar). Yeray Menendez

The Art and Music Center At the end of 2017, it had more than 600 students, who before the pandemic made tours of other African countries and Europe with events focused on the theme that united them: child prostitution, unwanted pregnancy, gender inequality and disabled people, work child or school dropout. “We are taking steps forward, but we are aware of all that remains to be done for these children to grow up in healthy environments. And without fear ”, he adds.

Year after year, Guirao bears witness to the power of leisure. “I remember when Larisa used to come to dance. She was very little and funny little girl. And she danced very well ”, she says,“ It helped her to regain her illusion. Soccer or art helps others. We are in the middle of a study to be able to measure the impact of the culture and the networks that we weave on minors in southern countries. For now I will tell you that individually it changes lives ”.

Ask for help and report so that it does not happen to more people Jamila, a young woman raped at age 11

For Jamila, the ballroom dance classes were the ointment of all her wounds. When she was just a child, she lived in the rural inland town where there is no electricity or running water. One night, when she was just 11 years old, she left her house towards the bathrooms, located among weeds and an “older man” raped her. No one heard their screams. When he returned home, he did not tell it out of fear and shame. But the stinging when urinating and the constant discomfort caused by the assault made secrecy impossible. “I only told my mother,” recalls this sweet girl who is 25 years old today. “She supported me and told me that she would stop.” It took her years to go back to the bathroom alone. And the man was not denounced. “I didn’t know who he was. What were we going to say to the Police? ”He wonders. But when he thinks of other victims, he does not doubt it: “Denounce. Ask for help and report it so that it doesn’t happen to more people and to get that demon out of the way ”.

This young woman refused to lose her adolescence. “I didn’t want to live an abnormal life just because of what happened to me,” Jamila repeats over and over again. So she signed up for dance classes at the NGO and this turned out to be an antidote to fear of men and contact. “I liked to interact with other people and not feel threatened, that a boy would take me out to dance and treat me with respect,” she explains.

When the traumatic memories return – they keep coming back – try to ignore them: “I think of something else to calm myself down.” Her greatest distraction and pride is her little one-year-old baby and a caring husband. “He knew what happened to me and he did not recriminate me,” he says and unintentionally shows that other stigma. Now he dreams of continuing to grow his family. Larisa aspires to go back to school and become a good midwife. Their lives today are much more than those horrible episodes of violence, although forgetting them is something else.

