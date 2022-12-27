The Tomateros of Culiacán divided honors in the doubleheader they held with the Yaquis from Cd. Obregónin which the last day of the regular role of the LAMP season 2022-2023 . In this way, the whole of the Sinaloan capital was left out of any possibility of advancing to the postseason.

The first game was for those at home for slate 8-0, thus breaking a string of seven losses. Alexis Wilson and Diego Madero hit producing doubles in the second inning, so that the tomato trees They will score their first three lines. In the fourth they made a couple more runs. Efrén Navarro and Emmanuel Ávila singled, Alexis Wilson driving Navarro with a similar drive, while Ávila was put out on the same play, Diego Madero continued the attack with an unstoppable, scoring Wilson with a hit from pinch hitter Carlos Mendivil. In the sixth batch they would put together a three-score rally with unstoppable producers from Carlos Mendivil, Ramiro Peña and Joey Meneses. In the pitching category, the victory went to Aldo Montes with 5.0 blank entries. Luis Gámez was defeated after 3.2 innings of five earned runs.

For the second duel, the races ran out for the Tomateros and they lost by score of 2-0. The only streaks of the game came in the first inning with the complicity of pitcher Alberto Guerrero. Carlos Sepúlveda opened with a double, Taiki Sekine touched the ball and the Panamanian pitcher threw badly to the initial to allow Sepúlveda to ring the pool; Sekine ended up at second base on that play and stepped on promised land with a double by Víctor Mendoza. The team could not get up from the disadvantage and ended up falling. Alberto Guerrero suffered the defeat that puts Culiacán out of the fight.

The Panamanian had a labor of 6.1 innings, an unearned run and five strikeouts. Victory for Faustino Carrera’s record. Salvage for Samuel Zazueta. In the seventh inning, Óliver Pérez threw a third to mark his retirement. Tomorrow, Tomateros opens the series against the Sultans of Monterrey at 6:30 p.m.