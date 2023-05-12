Chivas de Guadalajara has exceeded expectations during the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. The team led by Veljko Paunovic qualified directly for the league for the first time since the playoff format returned. The rojiblancos are in the quarterfinals against Atlas, one of their biggest sporting rivals.
Although their participation in the competition is not over yet, the board of directors, headed by Fernando Hierro, is already planning the following season and defining ups and downs. In this context, the Sacred Flock would have set its sights on a player who is about to end his contract and one who recently terminated his.
These are the three elements that would be in the sights of Chivas de Guadalajara and that They could arrive for free for the Opening 2023 of the MX League:
The contract of the left back of Monterrey and the Mexican National Team will come to an end at the end of the team’s participation in the Clausura 2023. So far both parties have not yet reached an agreement to renew the link, so it could be free and negotiate with the club of your choice. Chivas will try to convince Gallardo to strengthen his low box.
The Mexican-American goalkeeper has sounded several times as a possibility for Chivas de Guadalajara. After being released by Atlético de San Luis, the doors of the Flock could be opened to Ochoa. It is no secret that the rojiblancos are looking for a goalkeeper who can compete with Miguel Jiménez and he could be a good alternative if an agreement is not reached for Carlos Acevedo or Sebastián Jurado.
‘Marquito’ is another of the elements that could sign with Chivas as a free agent. The rojiblanco youth squad was dropped by Mazatlán FC due to his poor performance during the season. Fabián de la Mora has made it clear that his intention is to return to the team he loves and, if he accepts a significant salary cut, this could be the opportunity.
